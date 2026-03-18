The Marshals Storyline That Shocked Star Luke Grimes

If there's one thing you can say about "Marshals" it's that the long-awaited "Yellowstone" spin-off knows how to keep the spirit of Taylor Sheridan's drama-drenched neo-Western alive. The very first episode confirmed that Kelsey Asbille's Monica Dutton had died prior to the show's debut, surprising everyone, star Luke Grimes included.

"Marshals" announced itself by continuing one of the "Yellowstone" franchise's most depressing trends. Episode 1 killed off one of the most controversial "Yellowstone" characters in the worst way possible, confirming Monica died off-screen and barely even explaining the circumstances. It is suggested, and has since been confirmed, that she died as the result of a nearby river being contaminated by a mining operation close to her and her family's home. The mine and it's cancer-causing activities are a big part of the new show, with the Broken Rock Reservation holding a protest and Brecken Merrill's Tate Dutton chastising his father for not being on the front lines considering "how much mom suffered." But it's still somewhat vague and not really what fans expected.

Now, as even casual fans will know, Monica wasn't the most beloved character in the history of the Sheridan-verse. But her unceremonious passing will no doubt have come as a surprise to most viewers, who across five seasons of the mothership series witnessed her and Kayce's bond grow ever stronger despite significant setbacks. That's a big part of the reason Monica's death shocked Grimes, who told Entertainment Weekly he was taken aback when the writers pitched him the idea. "It was his whole heart," said the actor of Kayce's relationship with Monica, before explaining that he did eventually make peace with her passing. Still, like most viewers, he was clearly caught off-guard and has said as much elsewhere.