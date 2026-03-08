Landman Continues An Ugly Trend From Yellowstone (But It's Not The Show's Fault)

"Yellowstone" had its share of unpopular characters, but Kelsey Asbille's Monica Dutton seemed to spark a particularly insidious sort of backlash. Season 1 of the show broke Monica, but that was nothing compared to what viewers had in store. Audiences just couldn't abide Monica's insistence on keeping her son safe from the unrelenting drama of the Dutton family, and took issue with her standing up to Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton. That might have something to do with why the newly-launched "Marshals" killed off this controversial character in the worst way possible, giving Monica an off-screen death that completely undermined her importance to "Yellowstone."

Now, many viewers of Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" seem to have decided that Paulina Chávez's Ariana Medina is the show's Monica. Reddit threads are full of fans bemoaning the character's indecision and what they see as a "boring" subplot involving her and Jacob Lofland's Cooper Norris. That's a shame for multiple reasons, not least because it carries on a trend from "Yellowstone" that has nothing to do with the show itself and everything to do with fans who seem a little too eager to pile onto a female character with the gall to question the central family of the series.

In reality, like Monica, Ariana is part of what gives "Landman" its heart. The show simply wouldn't be as good as it is without remaining grounded at its center. It might not always be easy to see that center when much of the show is made up of strip teases for the elderly and scantily-clad female stars, but it's there and Ariana is one of its most important facets. According to fans online, however, she's "unbearable to watch."