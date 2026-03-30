Marshals Episode 5 Hints At The Return Of A Controversial Yellowstone Character

Early in "Marshals" episode 5, Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton mentions a character named Travis. This is a reference to the "Yellowstone" character Travis Wheatley, who was played by creator Taylor Sheridan. The horse trainer and rodeo rider appeared sporadically throughout that original series from the very beginning. But Travis became a controversial figure in "Yellowstone" season 5, with many fans considering his presence to be an overall negative for the beloved show. Could Travis upset them all over again by showing up on Grimes' spin-off?

So far, "Marshals" has not been able to figure out what it's about, and episode 5 added yet another storyline to the mix. Thankfully, this was arguably the best storyline yet, with Kayce and his Marshals hunting down a sex trafficker who's been pilfering young girls from the Broken Rock Reservation. It provided much more momentum and tension than previous episodes, telling a story that ended in a cliffhanger that was surprisingly effective for a show that has previously felt downright inert.

Part of what made the episode successful was the way in which "Marshals" moved away from "Yellowstone" to embrace its own story. But the mothership series and its prolific creator are never far away, as evidenced by Kayce's reference to Travis early in episode 5. Could the father of "Yellowstone" actually show up in the spin-off?