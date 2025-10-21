Long Before Creating Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan Terrorized Veronica Mars

"Yellowstone" became such a massive hit that you can't really blame creator Taylor Sheridan for putting himself in the show — especially since he got his start as an actor almost 25 years before his neo-Western series debuted. During that time, he appeared in single episodes of multiple shows, but his first recurring role came when he portrayed Danny Boyd in "Veronica Mars" (credited as Tayler Sheridan). A member of the Fitzpatrick crime family, Danny appeared in five-episodes between 2005 and 2007, and saw Sheridan portraying, well, an absolute dimwit.

The writer/director took the long road to becoming the TV impresario he is today. The man responsible for the mega-hit that was "Yellowstone" (which wrapped up with its season 5 finale in 2024) has since parlayed the success of that series into a TV empire, churning out shows at such a rate you have to wonder how he has time to not only write them all (especially since he refused to hire a writers' room for "Yellowstone"), but appear in several of them as an actor. Well, on the latter point, he certainly has the necessary experience. Sheridan actually started his Hollywood career as a performer, moving from his native Texas to LA in the '90s to pursue a career in film and TV. He soon found himself with a guest role on hit Chuck Norris Western series "Walker, Texas Ranger" and actually worked consistently in the years following that 1995 appearance.

Most of his roles were on the small screen, with Sheridan showing up in several well-known productions, including "Star Trek: Enterprise" and eventually "Sons of Anarchy," on which he had a recurring role as Deputy Chief of the Charming Police Department, David Hale. Between those two jobs, however, Sheridan managed to secure his first recurring gig on "Veronica Mars."