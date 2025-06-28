Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Appeared In A Classic Western Series That's Streaming For Free

Alongside taking over the TV landscape with a staggering array of series, Taylor Sheridan has been engaging in a sort of Western boosterism. The man who rose to TV prominence by creating and scripting the hugely successful neo-Western series "Yellowstone" has since churned out multiple spin-offs alongside a raft of other series, many of which are either Westerns themselves or inspired by the genre. At this point, there are almost a dozen shows under the Sheridan umbrella, including a Western series that you've probably never heard of but which sums up the man's modus operandi.

"The Last Cowboy" is a reality competition series that focuses on the sport of horse reining, wherein contestants compete in the "Run for a Million" event, which was started by none other than Sheridan himself. As the official site of the event states, the "Run for a Million" and "The Last Cowboy" are designed to "celebrate the growth of the western lifestyle and western performance equine industry." So far, the prolific writer has managed to do just that with his expansive TV empire, and is arguably single-handedly responsible for a resurgence of the genre which otherwise fell out of favor with mass audiences decades ago.

If anyone was going to take on such a task, it was always going to be Sheridan. The man grew up in North Texas where his family had a ranch he would visit on weekends. He has been immersed in the lifestyle ever since, even when he moved to Los Angeles and tried to make it as an actor. Before he penned "Sicario" and made his name, ultimately becoming the TV impresario he is today, the man was a struggling actor who you likely saw in a range of shows, from "Star Trek: Enterprise" to "Veronica Mars" and "Sons of Anarchy." But he also found time to show up in a classic Western series that you can now revisit for free.