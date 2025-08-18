Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Had A Role On A Hit Chuck Norris Western Series

Today, Taylor Sheridan oversees a vast and constantly expanding empire of TV shows. Ever since his super-popular neo-Western saga "Yellowstone" took off and became a hit for Paramount, the company has tapped Sheridan to repeat the achievement with multiple other series. Nowadays, Sheridan has so many ongoing TV shows it's truly a mystery how the creator has time to tend to them all.

Though the success of "Yellowstone" is unlikely to be matched, every Sheridan series since then has done well in its own right, from the multiple "Yellowstone" spin-offs to the most recent example, the Billy Bob Thornton starring "Landman." The writer's multiple small screen triumphs also come in the wake of him penning some of the best movies of the 2010s, most notably "Sicario," which remains one of Denis Villeneuve's best directorial efforts to this day.

As such, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Sheridan was just a writer, but that's not at all how he got his introduction to Hollywood. Back in the 1990s, Sheridan dropped out of Texas State University and moved to Austin. There, he met a Hollywood talent scout who tempted the young dropout to travel to Los Angeles with the promise of potential acting work. Once in LA, Sheridan started landing roles in various TV series, ultimately going on to secure recurring roles on shows such as "Veronica Mars" and "Sons of Anarchy." It was only after his role on the latter drama failed to provide him with enough money to support his family that he started writing "Sicario" in 2011.

Between 1995 and 2011, then, Sheridan actually had a relatively prolific acting career, and there are several gems to be unearthed from that period. That includes his first ever TV role, which saw him appear on an episode of "Walker, Texas Ranger."