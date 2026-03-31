Marshals Report Explains Why Monica Dutton Was Killed Off After Yellowstone
"Marshals" debuted by killing off a controversial "Yellowstone" character in the worst way possible. Monica Dutton was played by Kelsey Asbille on the mothership series, but she never made it to Luke Grimes' spin-off, having passed away from what was later revealed to be cancer between the two shows. It wasn't the most auspicious start. Despite being a somewhat controversial character, Monica had been by Kayce Dutton's side since the very beginning of "Yellowstone" and surely deserved better than an off-screen death that's barely explained in the "Marshals" pilot.
Soon after the debut episode, "Marshals" showrunner Spencer Hudnut explained Monica's death as a way of propelling Kayce's new story. But now, we've gained a little more insight into why the character was killed off in such unceremonious a manner. In a Puck report, journalist Matt Belloni details what's happening behind the scenes at Paramount and NBCUniversal with regards to the "Yellowstone" universe.
Taylor Sheridan's hugely popular neo-Western series originally aired on the Paramount Network, but due to a deal struck prior to the launch of the Paramount+ streaming service, NBCU had the streaming rights, which meant "Yellowstone" streamed on Peacock. When it came time to give Kayce his own spin-off series, Paramount seemingly wanted to ensure there'd be no issues with running the show on its own streaming platform. As such, according to the report, the company killed off Monica as a way of further differentiating "Marshals" from "Yellowstone" and avoiding any potential legal problems.
Monica Dutton was partly a victim of behind-the-scenes legal manuevers
Showrunner Spencer Hudnut spun Monica Dutton's death as a way to create pain and tension in Kayce Dutton's life and propel "Marshals" as a show, but it seems there may have been more behind the decision to make Kayce a widower. According to the Puck report, lawyers for NBCUniversal already have their eye on the upcoming "Yellowstone" spin-off "Dutton Ranch," which looks set to fix one of the biggest complaints about "Marshals" – that Luke Grimes' procedural doesn't feel the same as "Yellowstone."
That might prove to be an issue, however. If the Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly-led spin-off feels too much like a direct sequel series to the original show, there may be some legal issues for Paramount. It all comes back to that deal, whereby NBCU were given exclusive rights to stream "Yellowstone." According to Puck, that deal also applies to continuation series, which would be a problem for Paramount if "Dutton Ranch" feels too close to "Yellowstone."
Spin-offs, however, are free to appear on Paramount+, which is seemingly why "Marshals" thus far hasn't encountered any issues. According to the report, "differentiation" was part of the reason why Monica was killed off, with Paramount seemingly covering their bases in terms of sufficiently establishing "Marshals" as a spin-off rather than a sequel series.
Paramount needed to ensure Marshals was less sequel and more spin-off
Despite the fact "Marshals" features several "Yellowstone" mainstays, it is a very different show compared to Taylor Sheridan's original neo-Western. Brecken Merrill is back as Kayce Dutton's son Tate Dutton, Gil Birmingham reprises the role of Broken Rock Reservation Chief Thomas Rainwater, and Mo Brings Plenty also appears in the spin-off as Mo. All three were part of "Yellowstone," but the series has differentiated itself from the mothership show by embracing a more traditional CBS procedural style that, thus far, has resulted in "Marshals" feeling like a show that has no idea what it's about.
Still, that's probably a good thing as far as the Paramount lawyers are concerned. Matt Belloni's report suggests NBCUniversal could kick up a fuss when the Beth and Rip spin-off "Dutton Ranch" debuts, despite the fact that, like "Marshals," the upcoming show isn't written by Sheridan and shifts the setting from Montana to Texas. According to Belloni, Paramount even hired attorneys to help them craft "Dutton Ranch" in a way that would ensure it could stream on Paramount+ and not on Peacock, all of which comes ahead of Sheridan's looming departure from Paramount for NBCUniversal in 2028.
Unfortunately, it seems Monica was a casualty of all these strategic legal moves. That almost certainly wasn't the only reason for her being killed off, but if the Puck report is accurate, it was likely a big consideration. Keeping Chief Rainwater around is one thing, but Kayce's wife would have maintained the same dynamic from "Yellowstone." With "Marshals" also being set in the same area as the original series, there were likely too many similarities already, and offing Monica seems to have been a way to reduce them.