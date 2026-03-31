Marshals Report Explains Why Monica Dutton Was Killed Off After Yellowstone

"Marshals" debuted by killing off a controversial "Yellowstone" character in the worst way possible. Monica Dutton was played by Kelsey Asbille on the mothership series, but she never made it to Luke Grimes' spin-off, having passed away from what was later revealed to be cancer between the two shows. It wasn't the most auspicious start. Despite being a somewhat controversial character, Monica had been by Kayce Dutton's side since the very beginning of "Yellowstone" and surely deserved better than an off-screen death that's barely explained in the "Marshals" pilot.

Soon after the debut episode, "Marshals" showrunner Spencer Hudnut explained Monica's death as a way of propelling Kayce's new story. But now, we've gained a little more insight into why the character was killed off in such unceremonious a manner. In a Puck report, journalist Matt Belloni details what's happening behind the scenes at Paramount and NBCUniversal with regards to the "Yellowstone" universe.

Taylor Sheridan's hugely popular neo-Western series originally aired on the Paramount Network, but due to a deal struck prior to the launch of the Paramount+ streaming service, NBCU had the streaming rights, which meant "Yellowstone" streamed on Peacock. When it came time to give Kayce his own spin-off series, Paramount seemingly wanted to ensure there'd be no issues with running the show on its own streaming platform. As such, according to the report, the company killed off Monica as a way of further differentiating "Marshals" from "Yellowstone" and avoiding any potential legal problems.