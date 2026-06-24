Dutton Ranch Season 2 Is Happening, And There's One Thing We Need To See

We're headed back to the ranch. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser's "Dutton Ranch" has been renewed for a second season, which is good news considering the show fixed all the problems "Yellowstone" fans had with fellow spin-off "Marshals." Now, the series should focus on fixing some of its own issues, most notably the fact that a show called "Dutton Ranch" isn't actually about Dutton Ranch at all.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, "Paramount" has renewed the show for a second season ahead of its final two Season 1 episodes. It's hardly a surprise given how well "Dutton Ranch" has been received and the enduring popularity of any TV series even remotely associated with "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan. But "Marshals" was renewed in the very same month it first debuted, while "Dutton Ranch" has had to wait until almost the end of its first season for the greenlight.

Not that it matters. The important thing is that we're getting more of the best show to come out of the "Yellowstone" universe since the mothership series wrapped up in 2024. But while "Dutton Ranch" has been reliably watchable since its inaugural episode, it has had a few issues. For example, "Dutton Ranch" Episode 5 ruined the show's best storyline by having Rip Wheeler (Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Reilly) forge an alliance with their rival, Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening), and her 10 Petal Ranch. Ever since, the show has been more about the interpersonal drama at the 10 Petal than Beth and Rip's new venture. Season 2 can fix that.