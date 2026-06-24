Dutton Ranch Season 2 Is Happening, And There's One Thing We Need To See
We're headed back to the ranch. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser's "Dutton Ranch" has been renewed for a second season, which is good news considering the show fixed all the problems "Yellowstone" fans had with fellow spin-off "Marshals." Now, the series should focus on fixing some of its own issues, most notably the fact that a show called "Dutton Ranch" isn't actually about Dutton Ranch at all.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, "Paramount" has renewed the show for a second season ahead of its final two Season 1 episodes. It's hardly a surprise given how well "Dutton Ranch" has been received and the enduring popularity of any TV series even remotely associated with "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan. But "Marshals" was renewed in the very same month it first debuted, while "Dutton Ranch" has had to wait until almost the end of its first season for the greenlight.
Not that it matters. The important thing is that we're getting more of the best show to come out of the "Yellowstone" universe since the mothership series wrapped up in 2024. But while "Dutton Ranch" has been reliably watchable since its inaugural episode, it has had a few issues. For example, "Dutton Ranch" Episode 5 ruined the show's best storyline by having Rip Wheeler (Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Reilly) forge an alliance with their rival, Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening), and her 10 Petal Ranch. Ever since, the show has been more about the interpersonal drama at the 10 Petal than Beth and Rip's new venture. Season 2 can fix that.
Dutton Ranch Season 2 can follow through on the promise of Season 1
The official "Dutton Ranch" logline promised we would see Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler face off against "a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire." For four episodes, that's exactly what we got. "Dutton Ranch" Episode 1 revealed the reason for Beth and Rip's move to Texas, depicting a massive conflagration that engulfed their Montana ranch and propelled their journey South. The pair then bought a ranch in Rio Paloma, Texas, and set about trying to build a new legacy. Their biggest competition was the nearby 10 Petal Ranch, a longstanding Rio Paloma institution.
This was the basic premise of the show: Two ranches vying for supremacy in small town Texas. It was simple but extremely effective, as it essentially turned the formerly formidable Rip and Beth into underdogs who had to fight to re-establish themselves. Then, "Dutton Ranch" Episode 4 included one of the most disturbing sequences in the "Yellowstone" universe when Rip was forced to cull his entire herd due to a foot and mouth outbreak.
Immediately afterwards, Rip and Beth inserted themselves into the 10 Petal Ranch, with the former becoming the new head foreman and the latter helping Beulah market her beef to high-end restaurants. It was a dramatic switch up that essentially razed the entire premise of the show. That didn't undermine the series completely, mostly thanks to the consistently great writing and performances. But ever since, it has felt like "Dutton Ranch" has been more "10 Petal Ranch." Episode 7 was particularly egregious in that respect, as it played out almost entirely at the 10 Petal with Beth and Rip being given barely any scenes. Season 2 should restore the original premise.
Dutton Ranch should give Rip and Beth their ranch back
The first few episodes of "Dutton Ranch" were great not only because of the ranch vs. ranch dynamic, but because they mined the everyday realities of running a farm for drama. Watching Rip Wheeler build a new team of ranch hands and step into John Dutton's shoes made for a compelling show that could have easily wrung a season or two out of just following Rip and Beth Dutton's efforts to establish themselves in Texas. But the show chose to go a different route, and it feels as if it's rapidly burning through the available storylines as a result.
Not that the show has completely collapsed. Fans will no doubt be elated to hear that "Dutton Ranch" has been renewed. As The Hollywood Reporter points out, the show has been an unmitigated ratings success since it began. Internal Paramount+ streaming data revealed that the May 15, 2026 premiere brought in 12.9 million views worldwide across seven days while its Paramount Network debut became the biggest cable series premiere since 2023. All of which raises the question of why it took Paramount until now to greenlight a second season.
It might be down to the fact "Dutton Ranch" fired its showrunner due to behind-the-scenes issues almost a month before Season 1 debuted. Chad Feehan was the series creator and showrunner/executive producer, but he reportedly clashed with both Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, leading to his dismissal. At the time of writing, no replacement has been confirmed. Clearly, this hasn't stopped Paramount from doubling down on "Dutton Ranch" in light of its overwhelming success, but it may have delayed the Season 2 confirmation slightly. Whatever the case, when the show does return, it should give Rip and Beth their ranch back.