Dutton Ranch Episode 1 Reveals The Explosive Reason Why Beth And Rip Moved To Texas

This post contains spoilers for "Dutton Ranch" Episode 1.

After seemingly retiring to a relatively quiet life at the end of "Yellowstone," Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler are back in action down in the Lone Star State. When "Dutton Ranch" was announced, many fans were intrigued as to why the couple had left Montana for Texas in the spin-off. Now, the "Dutton Ranch" premiere has revealed all, with an explosive opening sequence that shows how the pair's Montana home burned down during a huge wildfire, forcing them to relocate.

Despite existing in one of the most merciless small screen universes yet created, many of the main characters on "Yellowstone" were given happy endings. Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton sold the Yellowstone Ranch to the Broken Rock Reservation and finally got to leave the drama behind, moving to a quiet plot of land with his family (at least until "Marshals" killed off his wife Monica Dutton in controversial fashion and thrust him back into the fray). Meanwhile, Beth and Rip seemed to similarly embrace a more peaceful way of life when they moved to a new plot of land in Dillon, Montana, with their son Carter (Finn Little).

But nothing stays peaceful for long in the "Yellowstone"-verse, and Episode 1 of "Dutton Ranch" sees Rip and Beth forced from their new ranch after a massive wildfire engulfs huge swathes of land on their property. But that is, of course, just one part of the story, as there are almost certainly plenty of behind-the-scenes reasons as to why the duo were relocated for the spin-off.