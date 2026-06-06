Dutton Ranch Episode 5 Just Ruined The Show's Most Interesting Storyline

"Dutton Ranch" has been excellent from the start, but Episode 5 might have just ruined its perfect run. Thus far, the show has been setting up a delicious ranch vs. ranch dynamic. The fifth episode, however, sees all of that come crashing down as Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) buddy up with the 10 Petal clan. The writers must have one heck of a climax planned, given they've just collapsed the show's central tension.

In its first few episodes, "Dutton Ranch" has succeeded where fellow "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals" has failed, maintaining the tone and style of the original series and delivering premium melodrama to the masses. The setup was simple but extremely effective, with Rip and Beth suddenly finding themselves underdogs after having reigned over Montana for decades as part of the formidable Dutton dynasty. In Rio Paloma, Texas, however, they're small-time — especially compared to the nearby rival 10 Petal Ranch and its quietly fearsome leader, Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening).

That straightforward premise proved to be compelling. When Beth first encountered Beulah at a slaughter facility, there was obvious tension, and I'm certain fans were eager to see that tension come to a head later in the season. When the Dutton Ranch herd had to be culled en masse following the introduction of a bull with foot and mouth disease, the idea that 10 Petal might have had something to do with it was exhilarating to say the least, as it ensured the eventual Dutton Ranch/10 Petal showdown was going to be even more emotionally charged. Now, however, they're all friends — and it already feels boring.