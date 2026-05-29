Dutton Ranch Episode 4 May Have Revealed The Real Villains Behind The Ranch Attack

Spoilers for "Dutton Ranch" Episode 4 to follow.

After just three episodes, "Dutton Ranch" has proved to be every bit the "Yellowstone" sequel fans have been waiting for. As we all expected, Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler's Texas adventure has already led to untold drama and tumult, and in Episode 4, we see the "Yellowstone" power couple revert to their old ways when they blow up the home of an unscrupulous cattle broker named J.R. Simon (Chuck McCollum). Simon was responsible for selling the couple a bull with foot and mouth disease, which decimated their herd. But it seems increasingly likely that Simon was just a middle man and that there's something far more sinister at play beneath the surface of this attack on Beth and Rip's ranch.

"Dutton Ranch" Episode 3 saw Beth make a subtle but significant "Yellowstone" callback. But it also saw Annette Benning's Beulah Jackson take a call from someone named Mariano, who tells her that there are "a lot of cattle moving this month" and that they "expect no surprises." Beulah replies that she wants to run the ranch the way she sees fit, though it's clear she's not as in charge of the 10 Petal Ranch as she initially seemed.

Keen-eyed viewers will have noticed that the show credits reveal Raoul Max Trujillo as the voice behind "Mariano Reyes." This is important because Beulah's adopted son, Joaquin Reyes (Juan Pablo Raba), shares a last name with this mysterious Mariano. Naturally, fans have been speculating about what this could mean for the show going forward. Surely, Mariano will appear at some point? Now, a throwaway line from Rip in Episode 4 suggests that Mariano might soon be on the receiving end of his and Beth's wrath in the near future.