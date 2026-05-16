Rip Wheeler Keeps A Yellowstone Tradition Alive In Dutton Ranch Episode 2

"Yellowstone" might have wrapped up with its controversial fifth season, but there's plenty more melodrama to come. We've already seen Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton mount up once again in "Marshals," a spin-off that has (unfortunately) continued some depressing "Yellowstone" trends. Now, the second spin-off, "Dutton Ranch," has arrived, and it seems the show will also continue some "Yellowstone" traditions. In Episode 2, for example, we see Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler recruit his newest wrangler from a prison, just like Kevin Costner's John Dutton taught him.

In "Yellowstone" Season 1, Episode 4 ("The Long Black Train"), Rip informs John Dutton that wrangler Fred Myers (Luke Peckinpah) has been dismissed from his job. "Replace him with someone who wears a brand," says John, to which Rip asks, "You got a cowboy in mind?" This is when John tells him to "do it like my daddy did it" and "get somebody from the prison." In Episode 5, "Coming Home," Rip follows through on his orders, waiting outside a prison and calling over Ryan Bingham's Walker as he walks out of the gates a free man. During this first meeting, Walker even talks about having worked on ranches in Texas, including the Four Sixes that's currently owned by "Yellowstone" creator and alarmingly prolific TV impresario Taylor Sheridan in real life.

Now, "Dutton Ranch" is calling back to these early "Yellowstone" episodes by having Rip once again pull up outside a correctional facility and recruit his next ranch hand directly from the gates.