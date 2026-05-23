Yellowstone's Dutton Ranch Spin-Off Feels Like It's Setting Up A Landman Crossover
This article contains spoilers for "Dutton Ranch" Episode 3.
Unleashing Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler on Texas was bound to make for compelling viewing. "Dutton Ranch" got off to a great start when it dropped its first two episodes on May 15, 2026, and is clearly the best of the "Yellowstone" spin-offs, even at this early stage. Now, in its third episode, the show seems to be hinting at a potential crossover with "Landman," the Taylor Sheridan oil drama that's proved almost as successful as "Yellowstone." With Beth's business trip to Dallas and a heavy focus on the cattle ranching side of things, "Dutton Ranch" Episode 3 is, at the very least, the perfect "Landman" teaser for fans yet to check out the show. But it feels as if it could be more.
From its very first episode, "Dutton Ranch" fixed the main issues "Yellowstone" fans have with fellow spin-off "Marshals." That made for an auspicious debut, with the sequel series maintaining the same tone that characterized "Yellowstone" and satiating ravenous fans in the process. At least, those "Yellowstone" fans who are yet to check out "Landman."
Viewers familiar with Sheridan's oil drama will know it has been providing the perfect "Yellowstone" replacement since its debut season in 2024. Billy Bob Thornton might have been shocked at the success of "Landman," but he shouldn't have been. The show perfectly encapsulated what makes a Sheridan joint so watchable, melding melodrama with moments of poignancy, all led by a good old, salt-of-the-earth boy played by a screen legend. It's a formula that's proved popular time and time again. Now, with Beth and Rip in Texas, the time is right for the mass consolidation of the Sheridan-verse, and "Dutton Ranch" Episode 3 might just be the start.
Dutton Ranch is a great teaser for Landman at the very least
"Landman" frequently finds Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris traveling to Dallas to do business. In Season 1, it was to visit his one-time boss Monty Miller (Jon Hamm), but he's since found himself in the city for other reasons. The climax of Season 2, for example, sees Thornton's oil man travel to Dallas in a last-ditch attempt to strike a deal that would enable him to start his own oil company. He succeeds and uses his seed capital to start CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle. Why the "Cattle?" Well, the show explains it as Tommy trying to find a unique name for his LLC. But with Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton launching their new cattle ranching business in the Lone Star State, it feels awfully convenient.
Similarly, Beth's business trip to Dallas in Episode 3 of "Dutton Ranch" feels like a storyline right out of "Landman." Instead of Tommy, it's the Dutton matriarch doing the wheeling and dealing as she tries to finesse a high-end hotel into using Dutton Ranch beef in their restaurant. Aside from the fact that Beth is literally conducting business in Tommy Norris' stomping ground, the whole thing feels very much like it could be a "Landman" plot.
There's even the same juxtaposition between the boardrooms of the city and the hardscrabble experience of the day laborers. In "Landman," we see oil rig workers contrasted with glossy high-rise office business, while in "Dutton Ranch," we see high-stakes hotel deals contrasted against Rip and his cowhands back at the ranch. At the very least, then, if you enjoy "Dutton Ranch" and are yet to check out "Landman," now is the time to remedy that.
Is this the great unification of the Sheridan-verse?
There is a bewildering number of Taylor Sheridan shows, but they all maintain a consistent tone that reliably results in massive viewership figures. "Landman" is no exception. Sheridan's oil drama proved to be a huge hit in 2024/25, becoming the number one Paramount+ original of all time in the process.
With "Dutton Ranch," Sheridan has taken a step back, handing the reins to a new showrunner. Sadly, that showrunner, Chad Feehan, was fired from the spin-off ahead of its premiere. But unlike "Marshals," with which Sheridan has very limited involvement, you wouldn't know the "Yellowstone" creator isn't writing the "Dutton Ranch" scripts. All of which is to say that "Dutton Ranch" and "Landman" already feel of a piece, with snappy dialogue and over-the-top stories punctuated by moments of striking naturalism.
But could we actually see the two shows crossover? There has long been talk among fans that the so-called Sheridan-verse would be officially consolidated with some grand announcement. Unfortunately, Sheridan is a fan of re-using the same actors, so there would be some major continuity issues should he actually crossover any of these shows. Michelle Randolph, for example, who plays Ainsley Norris on "Landman," previously portrayed Elizabeth Strafford on the "Yellowstone" prequel series "1923."
Still, "Lawman: Bass Reeves" was almost connected to "Yellowstone" at one point, and there's a clear sense that Sheridan could — if he really wanted — find a way to weave his numerous shows together. Would it work? Do we actually need a "Dutton Ranch"/"Landman" crossover? Maybe not, but Rip becoming a fixer for Tommy Norris as he inevitably goes up against Andy Garcia's cartel boss Danny "Gallino" Morrell? I'd watch the heck outta that.