Yellowstone's Dutton Ranch Spin-Off Feels Like It's Setting Up A Landman Crossover

This article contains spoilers for "Dutton Ranch" Episode 3.

Unleashing Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler on Texas was bound to make for compelling viewing. "Dutton Ranch" got off to a great start when it dropped its first two episodes on May 15, 2026, and is clearly the best of the "Yellowstone" spin-offs, even at this early stage. Now, in its third episode, the show seems to be hinting at a potential crossover with "Landman," the Taylor Sheridan oil drama that's proved almost as successful as "Yellowstone." With Beth's business trip to Dallas and a heavy focus on the cattle ranching side of things, "Dutton Ranch" Episode 3 is, at the very least, the perfect "Landman" teaser for fans yet to check out the show. But it feels as if it could be more.

From its very first episode, "Dutton Ranch" fixed the main issues "Yellowstone" fans have with fellow spin-off "Marshals." That made for an auspicious debut, with the sequel series maintaining the same tone that characterized "Yellowstone" and satiating ravenous fans in the process. At least, those "Yellowstone" fans who are yet to check out "Landman."

Viewers familiar with Sheridan's oil drama will know it has been providing the perfect "Yellowstone" replacement since its debut season in 2024. Billy Bob Thornton might have been shocked at the success of "Landman," but he shouldn't have been. The show perfectly encapsulated what makes a Sheridan joint so watchable, melding melodrama with moments of poignancy, all led by a good old, salt-of-the-earth boy played by a screen legend. It's a formula that's proved popular time and time again. Now, with Beth and Rip in Texas, the time is right for the mass consolidation of the Sheridan-verse, and "Dutton Ranch" Episode 3 might just be the start.