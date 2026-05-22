Dutton Ranch Episode 3: Beth Dutton Makes A Subtle But Dark Yellowstone Callback

This article contains mild spoilers for "Dutton Ranch" Episode 3, "Act of God Business."

"Dutton Ranch" has continued the "Yellowstone" story with a scintillating spin-off that retains all the infinitely watchable melodrama of the mothership series. Of course, having moved to small-town Texas with Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler, Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton now faces a whole new set of problems — though considering everything the fearsome Dutton daughter has been through, she shouldn't have too much trouble dealing with rival ranchers and the surprisingly perilous job of cattle ranching. But if "Dutton Ranch" Episode 3 is anything to go by, she might find herself facing a ghost from her past in the form of Juan Pablo Raba's Joaquin Reyes, who by her own admission, reminds Beth of her late brother and mortal enemy, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley).

Beth and Jamie were at odds from the very beginning of "Yellowstone," and as the show went on, their rivalry only intensified. It all came to a tumultuous head in Season 5, when Beth killed Jamie Dutton as revenge for his hand in her father's fate. The adopted Dutton scion's body was then unceremoniously hauled to the Train Station dumping ground and tossed into a ravine, where presumably anybody might be able to find him and the rest of the Dutton victims.

For now, however, Jamie's body remains hidden, though "Dutton Ranch" seems to be setting up one of its characters as the perfect replacement for this longstanding Beth Dutton rival. Joaquin Reyes seemed like the Texas equivalent of Jamie from the very beginning, and in Episode 3, Beth meets him for the first time and tells him she reminds her of her late brother.