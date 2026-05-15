Dutton Ranch Brings Back A Familiar Yellowstone Storyline

This article contains spoilers for "Dutton Ranch" Episode 2.

Dysfunctional families are a big thing in the "Yellowstone" franchise, and the latest spin-off, "Dutton Ranch," continues that trend. More specifically, it teases a feud between siblings that might turn deadly at some point — at least, if the clues dropped in Episode 2 are anything to go by.

"Dutton Ranch" introduces a brand-new power family led by Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening). Like the Duttons on "Yellowstone," they essentially run their local ranching scene, but two of the siblings don't see eye to eye. Rob-Will (Jai Courtney) is a dysfunctional alcoholic with an erratic temper, while Joaquin (Juan Pablo Raba) is the reasonable type tasked with cleaning up the family's messes. Joaquin thinks it'd be better for the family if Rob-Will disappeared for good, but their mother is only willing to send him to rehab.

Episode 2 sees Rob-Will and Joaquin go looking for the body of a ranch hand the former murdered in a moment of drunken paranoia. Naturally, they're both carrying shovels, leading Rob-Will to ask his step-brother if he intends on bashing his brains in with the digging instrument. Joaquin doesn't attack him, but the look on his face suggests he might well be considering it. With that in mind, could they be set to go the way of non-biological siblings Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) on "Yellowstone?"