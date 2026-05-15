Dutton Ranch Brings Back A Familiar Yellowstone Storyline
This article contains spoilers for "Dutton Ranch" Episode 2.
Dysfunctional families are a big thing in the "Yellowstone" franchise, and the latest spin-off, "Dutton Ranch," continues that trend. More specifically, it teases a feud between siblings that might turn deadly at some point — at least, if the clues dropped in Episode 2 are anything to go by.
"Dutton Ranch" introduces a brand-new power family led by Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening). Like the Duttons on "Yellowstone," they essentially run their local ranching scene, but two of the siblings don't see eye to eye. Rob-Will (Jai Courtney) is a dysfunctional alcoholic with an erratic temper, while Joaquin (Juan Pablo Raba) is the reasonable type tasked with cleaning up the family's messes. Joaquin thinks it'd be better for the family if Rob-Will disappeared for good, but their mother is only willing to send him to rehab.
Episode 2 sees Rob-Will and Joaquin go looking for the body of a ranch hand the former murdered in a moment of drunken paranoia. Naturally, they're both carrying shovels, leading Rob-Will to ask his step-brother if he intends on bashing his brains in with the digging instrument. Joaquin doesn't attack him, but the look on his face suggests he might well be considering it. With that in mind, could they be set to go the way of non-biological siblings Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) on "Yellowstone?"
Will the Jackson family experience tragedy on Dutton Ranch?
Beth and Jamie hate each other on "Yellowstone." Their rivalry dates back to their teenage years and festers over time, culminating in Beth booking him a one-way ticket to the train station in the Season 5 finale. Prior to that, she spends a lot of time emasculating Jamie and calling him a coward, similar to the way Rob-Will treats Joaquin on "Dutton Ranch."
During the aforementioned Episode 2 scene, Rob-Will tells his step-sibling that he doesn't have the guts to kill him. However, they both know that Rob-Will would have no trouble taking a life, implying that he will bash Joaquin's brains in with a shovel if the situation calls for it. With this being the "Yellowstone" franchise, it's highly doubtful that the pair will put their issues aside and make amends. If history has told us anything, it's that one of these siblings will die eventually.
It's also worth noting that Rob-Will and Joaquin's personalities are similar to those of Beth and Jamie. Rob-Will drinks and acts out, just like Beth until she finds peace on "Yellowstone." Meanwhile, Joaquin is a fixer who conducts himself like a diplomatic politician, which is Jamie Dutton in a nutshell. Still, only time will tell if the Jacksons' roots are as poisoned as the Dutton family tree.
You can check out "Dutton Ranch" on Paramount+.