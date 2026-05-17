Yellowstone Spin-Off Dutton Ranch Is Already Succeeding Where Marshals Failed

This post contains spoilers for "Dutton Ranch" Episodes 1 and 2.

Following up "Yellowstone" was never going to be easy, given just how popular Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western series was. But that didn't stop Paramount from trying, and now we have two spin-offs in the form of the Luke Grimes'-led CBS procedural "Marshals" and Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser's "Dutton Ranch." Unfortunately, only one of them is good so far.

The former got off to a rough start when it killed off a controversial "Yellowstone" character in the worst way possible, and things haven't gotten much better since then. "Marshals" clearly has no idea what it's about, and with its debut season drawing to a close, it doesn't seem to be any closer to figuring it out. "Dutton Ranch," however, not only feels like a true sequel to "Yellowstone," it's doing everything "Marshals" has tried to do but better — even after just one episode.

The "Dutton Ranch" premiere is a great opener for the new spin-off, beginning with a gripping sequence that sees Reilly's Beth Dutton and Hauser's Rip Wheeler evacuating from their Montana ranch alongside their son Carter (Finn Little) after a wildfire ignites nearby. Not only are the special effects impressive, the apocalyptic imagery in this opening sequence acts as the perfect way to represent the razing of "Yellowstone" and the establishment of a new adventure.

"Marshals" just isn't able to match that kind of intensity, with an opening episode that wastes guest star Chad Michael Collins and fails to deliver a single scene as compelling as the wildfire sequence on "Dutton Ranch." Worse still, that's far from the only thing that "Dutton Ranch" has already done better than Grimes' procedural.