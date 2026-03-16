Marshals Episode 3 Introduces A Powerful, Previously Unseen Dutton Family Rival

"Marshals" episode 3 sees Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton and his Marshals intervene at a standoff on the Broken Rock Reservation. There, they encounter Michael Cudlitz's Randall Clegg, the patriarch of a family which has supposedly been in Montana as long as the Duttons themselves and which looks set to cause trouble for Kayce moving forward.

After two episodes of "Marshals," it's clear this show isn't afraid to embrace its "Yellowstone" heritage (that is, when it isn't severing connections entirely by killing off controversial "Yellowstone" characters in the worst way possible). Otherwise, alongside Kayce we've seen several characters from the mothership series including his son, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), and Gil Birmingham's Chief Thomas Rainwater. We've also seen how the Dutton family's misdeeds might continue to stir up drama, with episode 2 of "Marshals" suggesting Beth Dutton's problems are far from over.

Now, "Marshals" has gone beyond bringing back elements of the mothership series by adding to "Yellowstone" lore. Episode 3, "Road to Nowhere," introduces a new family that basically represents the bargain bin Duttons. This disreputable clan have supposedly been targeted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the past and are said to have been in Montana as long as Kayce's own family — which is to say, a long, long time. So who are these low-rent Dutton doppelgängers? Well, it's all a bit unclear at this stage, but episode 3 suggests we'll learn a lot more about them very soon.