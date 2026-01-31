Superman: Every Live-Action Lex Luthor Actor Ranked

Billionaire. Sociopath. Supervillain.

While Tony Stark and Bruce Wayne might be more beloved, Lex Luthor is the comic book billionaire. Defined by his enormous wealth, insatiable greed, and narcissistic need to be the hero of everyone's story, he increasingly becomes a mirror that reflects the actual psychology of the most ruthlessly powerful people in the real world.

His most popular live-action adaptations have reimagined him accordingly. In the '70s and '80s, he was depicted as a comically craven real-estate mogul in Richard Donner's "Superman" films. In the early 2000s, he was brought to the small screen in "Smallville" as a self-righteous upstart being pulled further into the darkness by the most insidious temptations of greed. Most recently, he returned in James Gunn's DC Studios debut as a mass-manipulator jealous of the alien goodness he can recognize in everyone but himself.

Behind every one of these iterations is an actor, who has often taken the character to stranger places than you might expect. From the crazed criminal mastermind to the straight-laced boardroom brawler, we've ranked every version of Lex Luthor based on the strength of the performance, its impact on pop culture, and how well it brings to life the supergenius we love to hate from the comics.