Before Two And A Half Men, Jon Cryer Starred In The Worst Superman Movie Ever

Superman is back on top thanks to James Gunn's newest film. Despite some loud, petulant voices online, 2025's "Superman" has been met with largely positive praise, including from /Film's Chris Evangelista. Whether it's too silly or convoluted is a matter of personal taste, but it feels like there's one thing everyone can agree on: It's better than 1987's "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace."

1978's "Superman: The Movie" received three sequels (not including "Supergirl" starring Helen Slater) in under a decade, with "Quest for Peace" largely seen as the worst "Superman" film of all time. The movie sees the Man of Steel (Christopher Reeve) trying to undo the effects of nuclear armament around the globe. Meanwhile, Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman) returns following a prison break orchestrated by his nephew, Lenny Luthor, played by a young Jon Cryer.

That's right, before Cryer was a sitcom staple on "Two and a Half Men," working with an increasingly volatile Charlie Sheen for years, he played second banana to a different kind of mad man. "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace" was one of Cryer's earliest film roles, who was mostly known for being in teen comedies, like "Pretty in Pink" and "O.C. and Stiggs," up to that point. It's nice that the film bombing with critics and at the box office didn't derail Cryer's promising career.