Why HBO Max Canceled Doom Patrol And Titans

"Titans" and "Doom Patrol" were always a bit of a package deal. Both shows were produced by Greg Berlanti and were products of the DC Universe streaming service (remember that one?) before moving to HBO Max. What's more, "Titans" — a semi-gritty live-action reimagining of DC's Teen Titans team — introduced the titular "Doom Patrol" squad in its first season. So, while it feels odd to call the extremely strange "Doom Patrol" a spin-off of the more conventional "Titans," that's precisely how this particular cookie crumbles.

Another connection between the two shows is that they both found themselves in the HBO Max fold during turbulent times. The waves of the 2022 Warner Bros. Discovery merger were throwing the streamer about, with the powers that be (such as Warner Bros. head David Zaslav) making inexplicable decisions like renaming its prestigious streaming platform to Max (and, eventually, back to HBO Max again). At the time "Titans" and "Doom Patrol" were canceled, Warner Bros. was also trying to save money left and right to facilitate its streaming service's then-impending integration with Discovery+, which was likely a major reason for axing the shows.

The second thing that may have impacted the cancellations is James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe reboot, which was in full swing by 2023. However, while the timeline makes it easy to suspect that the DCU was a factor behind the scenes, it should be noted that Gunn and Safran weren't the ones to pull the plug. The former specifically stated this on X (previously Twitter):