What David Harbour's Canceled Hellboy Sequel Would Have Been About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts*" brought back Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour) from "Black Widow" and made him into an Avenger. But for a brief moment, Harbour led his very own superhero franchise.

Advertisement

In 2019, Harbour starred in Neil Marshall's "Hellboy." The experience wasn't a positive one; the movie was panned, attracting negative comparisons to the previous Guillermo del Toro "Hellboy" films which it was rebooting, and flopped. When "Black Widow" came out, Harbour said that playing Red Guardian helped him leave the disappointment of Hellboy behind.

Mike Mignola, the creator of the Hellboy character and comics, thereafter pushed forward with a second film reboot —"Hellboy: The Crooked Man," starring Jack Kesy as Hellboy. "The Crooked Man" didn't get a theatrical release stateside, but it found its audience on streaming. So, who knows, maybe there will be another Hellboy movie in the future that learns from the previous ones' mistakes.

Advertisement

The 2019 "Hellboy" is mostly based on the "Hellboy" comic mini-series "The Wild Hunt" and "The Storm and The Fury." Hellboy, summoned to destroy the world, finds his inner darkness bubbling to the surface as the apocalypse looms. Gruagach, a pig-faced fairy with a grudge against Hellboy, then resurrects the ancient witch Nimue to renew her bloody reign. Hellboy, learning he's a descendant of King Arthur by way of his human mother, must thus fulfill his ancestor's destiny and save England.

But the movie adaptation botches those stories. For one, it's a weird choice to start a new film series with a climactic story like this. (In the comics, Hellboy dies defeating Nimue and is sent back to Hell.) Gruagach's (Stephen Graham) pig-man design doesn't work in live action, either. Perhaps that's why the film transforms him from a compelling villain into a punchline.

The Harbour-led "Hellboy" still feels extra disappointing and incomplete because the film was clearly banking on more. Its ending has three different sequel hooks. Talk of a "Hellboy" sequel was quickly dashed, but if you know your Mignolaverse, you can glean what the movie was setting up.