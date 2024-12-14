The Biggest Challenge With The Best Hellboy Comics Wasn't What You Think

It's so hard to pick a favorite "Hellboy" story, whether comics or movies. The hero's signature tale is "The Corpse," a 24-page comic from 1996 drawn and plotted by Hellboy's creator Mike Mignola. In 1950s Ireland, Hellboy discovers a couple's baby has been swapped with a fairy named Gruagach. To get little Alice Monaghan back, the Sidhe dare Hellboy to bury a talking corpse in holy ground by sunrise.

This is the sort of spooky "occult investigator" story that Mignola intended "Hellboy" to be. He created Hellboy after drawing the Batman comic "Sanctum" (where Batman chases a criminal through a graveyard) and wanting to make more stories like that. But he didn't want to get complacent, either.

In 2001, Mignola concluded the "Hellboy" mini-series "Conqueror Worm" by having his hero leave the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (BPRD). He wanted to shake things up by having Hellboy leave his "day job," and soon Mignola started pushing Hellboy into weirder and weirder fantasy stories.

That culminated in an epic trilogy of "Hellboy" mini-series from 2007 to 2011: "Darkness Calls," "The Wild Hunt," and "The Storm and the Fury." Written by Mignola and drawn by Duncan Fegredo, these three are my favorite "Hellboy" comics. While their apocalyptic scale seems removed from the low stakes of "The Corpse," the roots of this trilogy go back to that story.

The villain of the trilogy is an ancient English witch named Nimue, who was cut apart and scattered across the realm to prevent her evil from rising again. Then a vengeful Gruagach pieces her back together, asking only that she destroy Hellboy and the world of men. (The 2019 "Hellboy" movie retold Hellboy's battle with Nimue, but it lacked the comic's power.)

Over the story, Nimue's appearance changes. Initially, she is a pale and long-haired woman clad only in a red cloak. In "The Wild Hunt," she decides that she won't settle for being merely the Queen of Blood, but will instead be the Goddess of War. So, she discards a crown offered by one of her subjects and orders a new helmet forged, one made of three ravens named Badhbh, Macha, and Mor-Rioghain. (These are the three names of the Morrígan triad-deity from Irish mythology, which is associated with ravens and war.)

The final panel of "The Wild Hunt" is Nimue's raven helmet being forged:

Dark Horse

It's an impressive design that lives up to the Blood Queen's demands, so of course she wears it in her final battle with Hellboy, right? Nope. Mignola and Fegredo struggled with designing the helmet and while they did crack the look, it still proved too burdensome to draw. So, they took the story in a different direction.