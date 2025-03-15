The Hellboy Movie Nobody Saw Is Dominating Hulu's Top Charts

Last year's "Hellboy: The Crooked Man" seemed like a new low for the demonic hero. Shot for a low $20 million budget with little known actors, the movie's trailers suggested even the film's meager funds had been stretched thin. The dull as dishwater color grading was especially disappointing for a movie adapting comics known for their striking art. "The Crooked Man" ultimately skipped a theatrical release in the United States, going straight to VOD on October 8, 2024.

It seemed like that would be the ignominious end of the "Hellboy" films for a while — or maybe not, because Hulu viewers are coming to Big Red's rescue. According to FlixPatrol, "Hellboy: The Crooked Man" debuted at #1 on the platform stateside on March 10, 2025, and stayed there before dropping to #4 as of March 13.

Directed by Brian Taylor, "Hellboy: The Crooked Man" was co-written by its director, Hellboy's creator Mike Mignola, and his frequent creative partner Christopher Golden. It directly adapts a three-issue "Hellboy" mini-series that was published in 2008 and drawn by the late Richard Corben. Both the film and comic version of "The Crooked Man" are set in rural Appalachia circa the 1950s (1958 in the comic, 1959 in the movie), aka Hellboy's early days as a Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (BPRD) agent. The story follows Hellboy (Jack Kesy) as he confronts a witch coven and the undead alongside Tom Ferrell (Jefferson White), a native son who once made a pact with the witch Effie Kolb (Leah McNamara).

The eponymous villain is Jeremiah Witkins (Martin Bassindale), a 19th century gun and liquor merchant who met his end hanging from a tree. Hell had plenty of rich men already, so the Devil sent him back to Earth to steal souls. The ghostly Witkins' neck is still bent out of shape from the noose; hence, "The Crooked Man."

I don't think any Hellboy movie has quite nailed Mignola and co.'s comics, but this one has Mignola's stamp of approval. In a 2023 Instagram post, he wrote that he liked what he'd seen from the film's dailies and promised, "If fans have been waiting for a Hellboy film that is actually an adaptation of one of my stories I think they are finally going to get one."

Does the final film rise above all the negative publicity? It's no masterpiece, and the craft pales to the (unfinished) Guillermo del Toro "Hellboy" films, but it's not a hack job either. "The Crooked Man" at least cares about being a good "Hellboy" movie.