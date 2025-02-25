Hellboy II Originally Included A Post-Credits Scene We Never Got To See

The comic adventures of "Hellboy" have yet to stop. Even after the world itself ended in the story "B.P.R.D. The Devil You Know," creator Mike Mignola and co. have kept revisiting Hellboy's world with various prequel stories.

In contrast, the original silver screen Hellboy, played by Ron Perlman and directed by Guillermo del Toro, remains in limbo. "Hellboy III" has remained a dream for almost two decades, one that's unlikely to ever become reality. Perlman has maintained he'd come back if del Toro would, but Mignola has moved the franchise into two successive (and disappointing) reboots.

What would "Hellboy III" have been like? The magical second film "Hellboy II: The Golden Army," originally included a post-credits scene to directly tease the trilogy's finale. This stinger, never filmed, would've resurrected the first films villains: Grigori Rasputin (Karel Roden), the Russian Mad Monk himself, and his cyborg assassin Karl Ruprecht Kroenen (Ladislav Beran).

"Hellboy II: The Art of the Movie" includes a page describing the scrapped scene. Five helicopters belonging to Roderick Zinco ("billionaire, madman") fly and land in Antarctica. Zinco enters an underground lab left over by the Nazis, filled with "tanks, weapons and death rays out of a bad '40s pulp novel," including a headless robot. Then, Zinco reveals the severed head of Kroenen (preserved in a liquid jar) and attaches it to the robot. Zinco looks on as his and Kroenen's ghostly master, Rasputin, reveals himself and promises "So shall be the end of it all..."

As far back as 2007, Beran was reported to be under consideration to return for a cameo in "Hellboy II." But despite del Toro's desire to include the scene, "there was no way we could accommodate it with the budget or the time. I thought it was a perfect coda and a beautiful set-up to a possible third movie."

The scene was made, but only as a motion comic. Going beyond the scene as described in "The Art of the Movie," the motion-comic opens with Zinco and his men venturing through Rasputin's Siberian lair from the first movie to retrieve Kroenen's corpse.