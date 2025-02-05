Ron Perlman Has One Condition To Play Hellboy Again
While every "Hellboy" movie arguably lacks the magic of Mike Mignola's comics, Guillermo del Toro's adaptations, starring Ron Perlman as Big Red, are fun action-fantasy romps that set a high bar — one that subsequent live-action interpretations have struggled to reach. Director Neil Marshall believes that his 2019 "Hellboy" reboot "sucked" and he's disowned the film, so take that how you will. Meanwhile, 2024's "Hellboy: The Crooked Man" deserves credit for honoring the folk horror tone of the comics, but it's dragged down by its low budget and some wonky CGI. Maybe it's time to give this saga back to the O.G. filmmakers?
Perlman and del Toro's "Hellboy" franchise was originally envisioned as a trilogy, but the threequel never materialized due to a combination of rights issues and disagreements between the relevant parties. Despite the setbacks, Perlman is still interested in making another movie about the cigar-smoking demon — but only under one condition. "For Guillermo I would [return]," Perlman told That Hashtag Show. "I had an opportunity to play [Hellboy] again for other people and I passed. That's his franchise as far as I'm concerned."
Perlman's comments will undoubtedly get the "Hellboy" fan base calling for him and del Toro to complete their trilogy, but they shouldn't get their hopes up. Much like the myriad of demons and creatures Big Red hunts, this project seems destined to remain in the dark.
Mike Mignola says Hellboy 3 isn't happening
"Hellboy 3" hasn't had a reassuring update in quite some time. Guillermo del Toro has tried to make it happen, but was unable to reach an agreement with the people who wield the power to greenlight the project. While speaking to Screen Rant in 2024, Mike Mignola explained why "Hellboy Ii: The Golden Army" will probably be the last movie in the franchise involving del Toro, noting that his career has soared since their last collaboration. However, fans will be pleased to know that there are no hard feelings between them, and Mignola seems to miss working with the acclaimed director:
"It's a very strange feeling [where] you just go, 'I thought we were friends for life, but I'll never actually see you again,' and, unfortunately, I think that's kind of where del Toro and I are. He's just on another planet. I'm very glad I got to know him and work with him back when working on a movie was five or six guys, and not the career he has now."
Of course, one can never say never in the world of Hollywood, but the "Hellboy" creator is correct in stating that del Toro is a big deal these days, known for making Oscar-winning movies like "The Shape of Water" and "Pinocchio." As of this writing, he's working on a film adaptation of "Frankenstein," and the future of "Hellboy" on the screen remains unknown.