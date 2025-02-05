Ron Perlman Has One Condition To Play Hellboy Again

While every "Hellboy" movie arguably lacks the magic of Mike Mignola's comics, Guillermo del Toro's adaptations, starring Ron Perlman as Big Red, are fun action-fantasy romps that set a high bar — one that subsequent live-action interpretations have struggled to reach. Director Neil Marshall believes that his 2019 "Hellboy" reboot "sucked" and he's disowned the film, so take that how you will. Meanwhile, 2024's "Hellboy: The Crooked Man" deserves credit for honoring the folk horror tone of the comics, but it's dragged down by its low budget and some wonky CGI. Maybe it's time to give this saga back to the O.G. filmmakers?

Perlman and del Toro's "Hellboy" franchise was originally envisioned as a trilogy, but the threequel never materialized due to a combination of rights issues and disagreements between the relevant parties. Despite the setbacks, Perlman is still interested in making another movie about the cigar-smoking demon — but only under one condition. "For Guillermo I would [return]," Perlman told That Hashtag Show. "I had an opportunity to play [Hellboy] again for other people and I passed. That's his franchise as far as I'm concerned."

Perlman's comments will undoubtedly get the "Hellboy" fan base calling for him and del Toro to complete their trilogy, but they shouldn't get their hopes up. Much like the myriad of demons and creatures Big Red hunts, this project seems destined to remain in the dark.