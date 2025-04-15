The Canceled Hellboy Spin-Off That Gave His Coworkers The Spotlight

As Briggs' post explained, "Silverlance" was backburnered to focus on "Hellboy 3" itself. Then, it got another push in 2015 when "Hellboy 3" was looking unlikely to happen. After that, Briggs reworked the pitch to exclude Hellboy himself and retitled it as "Silverlance: From The Files Of The B.P.R.D."

The film would feature Abe settling into the new B.P.R.D. headquarters in the Colorado mountains, where the Bureau moved in their spin-off "B.P.R.D." comic. Hellboy and his firestarting girlfriend Liz Sherman (Selma Blair) left the Bureau at the end of "The Golden Army," so it'd be easy enough to excuse their absence. Abe, still feeling a psychic link to the late Nuala, would research her and her brother's history. In doing so, per Briggs, Abe would've uncovered the following tales:

"We would have seen Nuada's connection to a rival fairy courtier who seeks control of the fairy kingdom (and Nuala's hand in marriage), and engineers the machinations that cause Prince Nuada's expulsion. We'd have seen Nuada in different timezones down the centuries, including his first meeting with [his troll henchman] Mister Wink in Spain during the Spanish Inquisition (Nuada saves Wink from a troupe of soldiers); and Nuada in Nazi Germany in World War 2 engineering a pact to keep various supernatural entities unharmed from the conflict. (We would have seen Nuada and Kroenen fighting in a 'friendly' bout for a bunch of Project Ragnarok goons.)"

According to Briggs, Jones would have played not only Abe, but also the Angel of Death from "Hellboy II," "with whom Prince Nuada strikes a bargain." Rookie B.P.R.D. Agent John Myers (Rupert Evans) from "Hellboy" would have returned too. The climax would've somehow involved the gauntlet that Grigori Rasputin (Karl Roden) used to summon Hellboy himself to Earth way back in 1944.

"If it had been successful, it would have been the first in a series of 'From The Files Of The B.P.R.D.' projects," Briggs explained. Of course, the unmade film didn't even get the chance to become a success or failure.

According to Briggs, Universal was happy with the new "Silverlance" pitch, but Mike Richardson (founder of Dark Horse Comics) asked that the studio "put a pin in it" because the "Hellboy" film reboot was already in the works.

Nuada and Nuala are original creations of del Toro's films, with no basis in Mignola and co.'s "Hellboy" comics. (Nuada's closest counterparts are probably Koshchei the Deathless, a Russian swordsman cursed with immortality and service to the witch Baba Yaga, and Gruagach, an Irish fairy with a grudge against Hellboy.) If "Hellboy" was going to be rebooted, then that meant they couldn't do a film with the original "Hellboy II" characters. Which, as Briggs noted, was a big problem, since the movie was all about two of those original characters.

Briggs suggested doing a different "B.P.R.D." project centered around comic villain the Black Flame, but that didn't pan out either. The last Briggs heard about "Silverlance" from Universal was in 2016, when it still seemed interested. The announcement of Neil Marshall's "Hellboy" caused Briggs to proclaim "Silverlance" to be "now officially dead."