12 Best Nicholas Hoult Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

Nicholas Hoult is one sneaky actor. He may not leap to mind when thinking of the top actors of this current generation, overshadowed by household names like "Euphoria" star Zendaya or "Elvis" showstopper Austin Butler. Yet, he's taken roles across so many genres that you may not realize just how many projects he's been in. His recognizability also isn't helped by the makeup and costuming of his many roles, varying from a zombie, a vampire's assistant, a mutant, and an emperor. He's a master of disguise, but his acting is distinct if you pay attention.

This man stays so booked and busy that it's remarkable how consistent he's been for the last two decades. His filmography is stacked with everything from drama to fantasy to romcom to comic book movies. Hoult's signature acting niche is what I like to call the "Little B***h Boy." He thrives in characters that are varying degrees of annoying. A "b***h boy" can be a gullible hopeless romantic or an obnoxious douchebag. He can be a slimy know-it-all or an aloof manchild. The form that the B***h Boy takes can change, but the overall vibe remains the same: He is a man that makes you go "Oh my god, stop it!!!" at his antics, good or bad.

When I think of Nicholas Hoult, these are the roles that stand out as the Hoult-iest. They capture his incredible genre range as well as his ability to meld opposing qualities into a single character. Here are Nicholas Hoult's 12 best movies and TV shows.