10 Best Austin Butler Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

One of Hollywood's most exciting talents working today, Austin Butler has been steadily building his portfolio since working as a background actor in 2005 on the Nickelodeon shows "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide," "Unfabulous," and "Drake & Josh." Butler even appeared in an episode of "Hannah Montana" that also had Larry David. Progressing into guest and recurring roles on a variety of teenage sitcoms and dramas, the actor made an incredible turn-about going from teen idol to highly acclaimed leading man seemingly over night.

While working extensively in both film and television, Butler also received complimentary notices in the theater world, most notably as Don Parritt in "The Iceman Cometh," in a 2018 mounting of the play on Broadway with Denzel Washington. His work ethic during that play impressed the legendary actor so much Washington personally recommended Butler to Baz Luhrmann helping Butler, helping Butler land one of his most distinctive roles.

In his relatively young career, Butler has not only gained the respect of Hollywood's elite, he's earned critical acclaim on account of the wide diversity of roles and genres he challenges himself with. Surely, a list that will require revisiting every five years (at a minimum), for wno, we've ranked the best Austin Butler movies and TV shows of his filmography thus far.