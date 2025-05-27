The Terrifying True Story Behind Jude Law's Crime Thriller The Order

Kurzel's film is based on Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt's non-fiction book, "The Silent Brotherhood: The Chilling Inside Story of America's Violent, Anti-Government Militia Movement." According to it, The Order was founded in September 1983 by Robert Jay Mathews in Metaline, Washington. He was a Texas-born American of Scottish descent who developed his extremist views quite early on. The neo-Nazi organization depicted in the film wasn't his first. He had also founded an anti-communist militia before, known as the Sons of Liberty, which was mostly made up of Mormon fundamentalists and survivalists.

Mathews and his Aryan followers (some of which were war veterans with military experience) primarily drew inspiration for their anti-government and antisemitic ideology from the 1978 novel "The Turner Diaries," which was written by William Luther Pierce — the founder of the National Alliance where Mathews and his comrades were regular attendees. Essentially, the book had six steps (recruiting, fundraising, armed revolution, domestic terror, assassination, and the Day of the Rope) to overthrow the government and declare a war to purify America (by exterminating Jewish and non-white people) and create the ultimate white nation.

Although Mathews claimed he drew little inspiration from the book, it was evident he treated Pierce's words like a bible to White Nationalists. (He read from it to his son as a bedtime story and reportedly kept dozens of copies at his militia's headquarters.) And just like terrorists that came after him (including Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh and Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik), he used the material as a blueprint for his malicious plans.

While active, the Order set up camps in Idaho and Missouri to train their new recruits by using U.S. Army manuals and stockpile weapons and surveillance equipment. After a few failed efforts to raise funds legally, Mathews decided to counterfeit cash and distribute the bills to other white power groups in order to strengthen his growing militia. That alone wasn't enough, however, so he began to rob pornography stores, armored cars, and eventually banks that he deemed as establishments associated with or controlled by Jewish people. He did anything to justify his crimes to his followers in order to accomplish his grand ideas.