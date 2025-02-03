Nosferatu's Robert Eggers Gave Nicholas Hoult Some Unusual Acting Advice

Robert Eggers wasn't afraid to get rough while filming "The Lighthouse," putting his stars through what sounds like some of the most emotionally and physically testing experiences either are likely to have endured. Thankfully for him, both actors not only got on with the job, but in Robert Pattinson's case, were seemingly willing to get as rough as the director. In his BFI interview, Eggers recalled the shooting experience, saying:

"Rob was doing more, he's not method, but he was doing more, like, method things to get into the zone. He would spin around and make himself dizzy before a take and he would jam his fingers down his throat to almost gag himself to have his eyes be crazy."

While it might not have convinced Pattinson's co-star Willem Dafoe, who according to Eggers seemed incredulous when faced with this unusual behavior, these exact methods came in handy on "Nosferatu." Eggers continued:

"Then, I was working with Nicholas Hoult on the first weeks of 'Nosferatu' and he needed to be terrified and he needed to be out of his mind. He is a very very good technical actor and also, like, a very emotional actor, but he was also [...] too in his head. So I was like, 'Why don't you spin around the room and gag yourself.'"

For some reason, while I can totally picture Robert Pattiinson gagging himself on-set, it's hard to imagine Hoult doing the same. But it seems Eggers wasn't joking, with the director also speaking to Dazed Magazine about helping Hoult get out of his head. "Nick worried about giving the right performance and being scared enough," he said. "At times he'd over-intellectualise what was going on because he cared so much about being the character. It got in his head." Eggers explained how he "learned from Pattinson" on "The Lighthouse" and "encouraged Nick to shove his fingers down his throat, and gag himself, and spin around in circles until he was dizzy," which according to the filmmaker did the trick. "Once we did a bit of that, he no longer needed it. He was like, 'OK, this is what we're doing here.'"

I'm not sure whether Hoult stuck his fingers down his throat for James Gunn and "Superman," but if so, it will be a heck of a legacy for Pattinson's "Lighthouse" methods to become a foundational part of the new DC Universe.