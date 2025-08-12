Superman Star Nicholas Hoult's Career Took Off With This Hugh Grant Comedy

Hugh Grant plays the appropriately-named Will Freeman, a dedicated bachelor who likens himself an island — preferably Ibiza, because he's all about fun and no-strings-attached hookups. Will is independently wealthy thanks to the royalties from his dad's one-hit-wonder Christmas song, which means he can spend his days doing nothing more demanding than buying stuff, watching game shows on TV, and visiting the barber to keep his hair "carefully dishevelled." At the age of 38, he's happy to admit that he has never done a day's work in his life or had any meaningful long-term relationships.

After dating a divorced mother and enjoying the stress-free breakup, Will decides to join a support group for single parents to scope out other lonely women. No kid? No problem — Will just invents a two-year-old son called Ned and starts wooing Suzie (Victoria Smurfit). Their picnic playdate doesn't go quite as well as Will would like because Suzie brings along Marcus (Nicholas Hoult), the lonely and socially awkward 12-year-old son of her friend. Marcus's emotionally fragile mother Fiona (Toni Collette) is going through a rough patch and, after she attempts suicide, Marcus decides to make Will her boyfriend to cheer her up.

Will isn't interested, but Marcus stalks him and learns that he doesn't really have a child of his own. Marcus uses this information to blackmail Will, who begrudgingly allows the kid to hang out at his apartment after school. In return, Will persuades Marcus to pretend to be his son so he can date Rachel (Rachel Weisz), another attractive single mother with a son the same age. Naturally, Will's lies can't remain a secret forever, and it all comes to an embarrassing head when he is found out. Yet, despite his commitment to shallow self-interest, Will gradually discovers the truism that no man is an island and finds himself drawn into actually caring about Marcus and his mum.

"About a Boy" was a critical and commercial success, with Hugh Grant receiving much praise for his performance and the screenplay being nominated for an Academy Award. The film has aged better than the big romantic comedies that made the Grant such a huge star, especially now we're familiar with his grumpy public persona that is perhaps closer to Will Freeman than it seemed at the time. It's also fascinating looking back at Hoult's breakthrough role.