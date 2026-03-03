Who Plays Belle Skinner On The Yellowstone Spin-Off Marshals
This article contains spoilers for "Marshals" season 1, episode 1 — "Piya Wiconi."
Luke Grimes was initially hesitant to star in the "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals," but fans of the parent show who also enjoy procedural dramas are no doubt happy that he changed his mind. With Kelsey Asbille's Monica Dutton missing from "Marshals" due to the character's death between the two shows, Grimes' Kayce Dutton is drawn into the U.S. Marshal game thanks to his old Navy SEAL superior Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green of "Prometheus" fame). This puts Kayce in a prime position to become what just might be the loosest law enforcement cannon the state of Montana has ever seen. It also gives him a fun new team of marshals to interact with, allowing the show to balance returning characters with brand new ones.
Apart from Luke, Pete's squad on "Marshals" consists of Andrea Cruz ("American Horror Story: Apocalypse" veteran Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle ("Killers of the Flower Moon" co-star Tatanka Means). The team is rounded up by Belle Skinner, played by the talented Arielle Kebbel.
Though most of them are predominantly testosterone-driven, every Taylor Sheridan TV show also features multifaceted female characters, and Kebbel is an even better fit for her role than one might suspect. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kebbel — a longtime "Yellowstone" aficionado — reminisced on the casting process, where she learned that Belle's character has Martha Stewart-like characteristics. "I went, 'Oh, Martha's my neighbor.'" Indeed, "Marshals" creator/showrunner Spencer Hudnut soon received a picture of Kebbel and Stewart together ... riding horses, no less. Some casting decisions really are more natural than others.
Marshals' Arielle Kebbel is a veteran of several high-profile TV shows
Arielle Kebbel started her screen acting career in 2003. Apart from appearing in guest star roles on shows like "C.S.I." and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," she gained notoriety early on thanks to her recurring role as Lindsay Lister on Amy Sherman-Palladino's "Gilmore Girls."
From there, the prolific and hard-working Kebbel continued to work steadily on an assortment of films and TV shows that are, frankly, far too numerous to list here. Some of her best-known roles on the television front include Lexi Branson on "The Vampire Diaries," Vanessa Shaw on "90210," Olivia Charity on "Midnight, Texas," Tracy Legette on "Ballers," Lucy Donato on "9-1-1," and Em Wright on "Rescue: HI-Surf."
Kebbel has also been very active on the movie side of things. From early projects like the 2005 "Get Shorty" sequel "Be Cool" and 2006 horror follow-up "The Grudge 2" to later ventures like 2018's "Fifty Shades Freed" and director Castille Langdon's "After" films, the experience she's accumulated across numerous genres will no doubt serve her well on "Marshals."
New episodes of "Marshals" season 1 premiere on Sundays on CBS.