Who Plays Belle Skinner On The Yellowstone Spin-Off Marshals

This article contains spoilers for "Marshals" season 1, episode 1 — "Piya Wiconi."

Luke Grimes was initially hesitant to star in the "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals," but fans of the parent show who also enjoy procedural dramas are no doubt happy that he changed his mind. With Kelsey Asbille's Monica Dutton missing from "Marshals" due to the character's death between the two shows, Grimes' Kayce Dutton is drawn into the U.S. Marshal game thanks to his old Navy SEAL superior Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green of "Prometheus" fame). This puts Kayce in a prime position to become what just might be the loosest law enforcement cannon the state of Montana has ever seen. It also gives him a fun new team of marshals to interact with, allowing the show to balance returning characters with brand new ones.

Apart from Luke, Pete's squad on "Marshals" consists of Andrea Cruz ("American Horror Story: Apocalypse" veteran Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle ("Killers of the Flower Moon" co-star Tatanka Means). The team is rounded up by Belle Skinner, played by the talented Arielle Kebbel.

Though most of them are predominantly testosterone-driven, every Taylor Sheridan TV show also features multifaceted female characters, and Kebbel is an even better fit for her role than one might suspect. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kebbel — a longtime "Yellowstone" aficionado — reminisced on the casting process, where she learned that Belle's character has Martha Stewart-like characteristics. "I went, 'Oh, Martha's my neighbor.'" Indeed, "Marshals" creator/showrunner Spencer Hudnut soon received a picture of Kebbel and Stewart together ... riding horses, no less. Some casting decisions really are more natural than others.