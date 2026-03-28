A Marshals Creative Thought The First Episode Was Too Good To Air On Network Television

"Marshals" has continued the "Yellowstone" story via a CBS procedural that sees Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton join an elite group of U.S. Marshals. Greg Yaitanes directed the first two episodes of season 1 and also serves as an executive producer. Evidently, he was immediately impressed when reading the pilot script, telling IndieWire that the debut episode was so "elevated" he couldn't believe it was airing on a broadcast network.

Yaitanes is a veteran of the TV directing game, having worked on everything from "Prison Break" to the "CSI" series, and even winning an Emmy for his work on "House." Later in his career, he moved to prestige series, directing the "House of the Dragon" season finale, which was the best episode since the show's first big-time jump. On top of that, he's also overseeing several episodes of the upcoming "Yellowstone" spin-off, "Dutton Ranch," which looks set to fix one of the biggest complaints about "Marshals." It seems viewers don't think Grimes' new procedural feels like a true "Yellowstone" sequel series, but that's far from their only complaint.

One swift glance at the "Marshals" subreddit reveals a nonstop flood of grievances, with viewers critiquing everything from the writing to the performances. Sure, Reddit isn't indicative of the public's overall reaction to the series, and with "Marshals" already renewed for a second season, people are clearly watching this show. But it would be inaccurate to say that "Marshals" debuted to unmitigated adoration without a hint of controversy. As far as Yaitanes is concerned, however, the show is top-quality stuff.