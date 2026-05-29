Dutton Ranch Episode 4 Has The Most Disturbing Sequence In The Yellowstone Universe

This article contains spoilers for "Dutton Ranch" Episode 4.

The "Yellowstone" franchise is full of disturbing moments, but "Dutton Ranch" might just have set a new bar for upsetting sequences. Episode 4, "Start with a Bullet," sees Rip (Cole Hauser), Beth (Kelly Reilly), Azul (J.R. Villareal), and Zachariah (Marc Menchaca) forced to deal with the foot and mouth disease crisis that's spread among their cattle. As is often the case with this franchise, it isn't a happy outcome.

In short, the sequence depicts the long, drawn-out slaughter of the entire herd. Rip and the gang lure the cows to a confined space, trap them in with their diggers, and proceed to shoot all of them until none remain. In one particularly upsetting scene, Rip says "you don't deserve this" to the last remaining cow before firing the shot. It's devastating, but it doesn't feel exploitative. This is a sad, albeit extreme, reality of farming sometimes.

Since the beginning, "Dutton Ranch" has avoided some of the issues that "Yellowstone" fans have with "Marshals." Folks complained about the latter series being too much of a procedural instead of a Western about family struggles and the ups and downs of ranch life. Well, "Start with a Bullet" goes all in on both of those themes, as the cow massacre leaves Beth and Rip facing a pretty dire future. Still, what makes this sequence more disturbing than other messed up "Yellowstone" saga moments?

