Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Best Sci-Fi Movies (That Aren't Terminator), Ranked

When it comes to his career as an actor, there's a number of Arnold Schwarzeneggers to choose from. You might be more into action Arnold, loving his turns in films like "Commando" and "Eraser." Or maybe you're a big fan of comedy Arnold, appreciative of the man's natural goofiness in stuff like "Twins" or "Jingle All the Way." Of course, Arnold also has a connection to the fantasy genre. After all, his first motion picture was 1970's "Hercules in New York," and he later made a splash in "Conan the Barbarian" and "Conan the Destroyer."

Despite all of that, it can be argued that Arnold Schwarzenegger's legacy is most synonymous with the science-fiction genre. While "Conan" may have been his breakout, the actor wouldn't have rocketed to star status without 1984's "The Terminator," in which he became a near-instant icon for his performance as the deadly T-800.

Throughout his career, sci-fi remained an important part of Schwarzenegger's filmography. While he went on to star in four more "Terminator" sequels (including "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," one of the best sci-fi action movies ever made), Schwarzenegger's non-"Terminator" sci-fi films are also great entries in the genre canon. As proof, here are the 5 best sci-fi Schwarzenegger movies that don't involve the actor playing a killer robot from the future.