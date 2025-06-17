The 15 Best Mind-Bending Movies Ever Made, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some people will complain that movies these days feel the need to spell out every little narrative beat. That they have to be made under the assumption that all of the viewers are watching the film and scrolling through TikTok at the same time, giving its actual story the bare minimum of attention. While that might the case with some movies, especially those that are released directly onto streaming platforms, there are still plenty of films out there that don't especially care how hard your noodle has to work to follow along.

From science fiction films with confoundingly complicated premises to psychological thrillers that make both their characters and the audiences start to question the very concept of reality itself, mind-bending films are all over the place. A word of warning: These movies were not made to be watched while doing laundry or making dinner, so if you want to give yourself the best chance of enjoying them, sit down, put the phone away, and pay close attention.

Here are the most mind-bending movies ever made, ranked.