How The Running Man Fails To Capture The Power Of Stephen King's Original Ending (Or Does It?)

Obviously, that ending appears to be a conclusion that doesn't capture King's potent political commentary. Sure, having Richards heroically foil the oppressive government is dramatically satisfying, but it feels placating in a movie attempting to satirize the role of media in a fascistic regime while utilizing product placement from real-life brands. However, what if it's all one big con, a feature-length satire, the type of movie the Network might make to keep the populace in line? When you look at Wright's "The Running Man" through this lens, it becomes subversively clever.

Foremost is the character of Richards and Powell's performance, which is astutely calibrated for maximum impact. In the film, Killian points out how Richards is the perfect type of star for the country to rally behind, and he may as well be talking about Powell, who's been tapped for the last few years as Hollywood's next big thing. Powell's Richards is so likable it almost seems too calculated. When the film keeps calling into question whether what we're seeing is real or deepfake-style fabrications, it begs the question: What if "The Running Man" is employing the same ambiguity as seen in Christopher Nolan's "Inception," in which the manipulation of the dreamer (re: the audience) is happening while watching the movie itself?

This would mean that Wright's new ending, which seems calculated for the maximum Cinemascore possible, might be the punchline to the film's subliminal satire. Yes, it would mean the film is trying to have its cake and eat it too, but it also makes a statement arguably more powerful than King's novel did. Wake up, because the powers that be know how to keep you docile, and it's already working.

"The Running Man" is in theaters now.