Stephen King Had Final Approval Over Running Man's Most Important Star

Glen Powell has come a long way since becoming the internet's boyfriend with "Anyone But You" back in 2023. Now fronting Edgar Wright's "The Running Man" remake following memorable turns in "Twisters" and "Hit Man," Powell is poised to become a fully fledged movie star, but it seems he wasn't allowed to do so without Stephen King's blessing. The legendary author is responsible for the 1982 novel on which "The Running Man" is based, and given his well-known interest in film generally, he was always going to have to approve whoever was cast in the lead role of Ben Richards. For Powell, such a thing was nerve-wracking to say the least.

The star spoke about his casting experience during New York Comic Con (via People) revealing that when Wright offered him the lead he initially thought he was good to go. "Edgar offered me this movie, and I was like, 'Yes.' I'm like, 'Let's go...'" he recalled. "And then, later that night [Wright said], 'By the way, like, you have to be approved by Stephen King. He's gonna watch 'Hit Man' tonight." Powell charmed his way through Richard Linklater's 2023 Netflix crime comedy, proving he had leading man chops ahead of the arrival of "Anyone But You." It was this film that King used to gauge his potential. Powell continued, "So, I had to wait overnight for Stephen King to watch 'Hit Man' and hope that I still had the role in the morning. It's terrible."

King has made no secret of his love for movies, using social media to provide his two cents on films, most recently with a two-sentence review for "Black Phone 2." As such, he was never going to be blasé about "The Running Man" casting. Thankfully it seems Powell impressed him.