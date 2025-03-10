The 2025 Horror Comedy That Stephen King Wishes He Saw In Theaters

It goes without saying that Stephen King has penned some great horror stories, and people take notice whenever he recommends a genre movie or TV series. From hailing overlooked horror shows like "The Midwich Cuckoos" to explaining why "Night of the Living Dead" is the scariest movie ever made, King isn't shy about expressing his opinions, and many people agree that he has excellent taste. With that in mind, King has now heaped praise on "Companion," the first great movie of 2025, adding to all of the acclaim the horror-comedy has received since its release.

"COMPANION: A totally fine horror/science fiction movie. (Also pretty funny.) I wish I'd seen it in the theaters, but watched it on Amazon Prime," the author wrote on Threads.

King didn't provide any more insights about the film, though he was probably wary of giving away spoilers. Directed and written by Drew Hancock, "Companion" tells the story of a man, Josh (Jack Quaid), and his subservient robot lover, Iris (Sophie Thatcher), as their relationship falls apart when a getaway with friends turns violent. That's all you need to know about the plot, which really isn't as generic as it sounds, but try to avoid reading anything else if you haven't seen it yet. "Companion" deserves praise for putting a fresh spin on the killer robot subgenre, even though it started life as a more traditional story about machines on the rampage.