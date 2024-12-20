The Overlooked Sci-Fi Horror Series Stephen King Called 'Brilliant'

King has made several strong recommendations for new and returning horror shows this year, from the final season of "Evil" (for which he inspired an entire social media renewal campaign), to the Netflix adaptation of "3 Body Problem" to the James Wan-produced Peacock series "Teacup." "The Midwich Cuckoos" stands out a bit since it's not actually a new release; the series was made by British streamer Sky Max, and its lone season to date aired in 2022.

If you've been watching TV at all this century, you've probably encountered some high-concept sci-fi/mystery slow burn shows, most of them made in the wake of ABC's game-changing hit "Lost." From "The Returned" to "Dark" to "The OA" (not to mention plenty of already-forgotten one-season shows like "Revolution," "The Event," and "Flashforward"), the TV mystery box is a formula that seems to keep on trucking along, successful or not. "The Midwich Cuckoos" at least has the benefit of finality, as it was envisioned as a limited series. The under-the-radar show also has a handful of decent reviews from people who aren't Stephen King, with the Irish Independent calling it "effective, engaging and full of ideas" as well as "a fascinating thesis on bodily autonomy and the crippling anxieties of young parenthood."

The show is available to U.S. viewers on AMC+, Acorn TV, and the Sundance Now platform, although King says he watched it on Amazon Prime (which does have AMC+ and Acorn TV add-on options).