Stephen King Is Loving This 2025 Romantic Horror Movie

"Together" tells the story of Millie (Brie) and Tim (Franco), both of whom are in their mid-30s and facing a relationship crossroads. Tim has long tried to make a living as a musician in Seattle, but has reached the age where continuing to be a struggling rock star is no longer cute. He and Millie are now planning on moving to a remote house in a rural area that's very far from Tim's music venues but right next to a quaint teaching job for Millie. So, naturally, there's a lot of tension between them over the move, and neither seems able to fully express their disappointment in their continued relationship. Do they commit and stay together, or do they cut and run?

Then, while hiking in the woods one day, Millie and Tim fall into an oubliette. There, Tim drinks from a mysterious font of water and seems to absorb some kind of supernatural property, causing him and Millie to become eerily linked. When one of them moves, the other does as well, as the pair are psychically pushed toward one another ... to the degree that, when they touch, their skin begins to fuse. It takes them a while to figure out what's going on, but it's not long before the two realize just how bizarre and twisted their situation has become.

Yes, the symbolism is pretty on the nose. Horror fans may note this skin-fusing conceit is very similar to the "shunting" scenes in Brian Yuzna's 1989 satire "Society." The leads in "Together" are ultimately going on an emotional journey, but it's one illustrated through the literal fusing of their flesh. The movie is a hoot and plays like an episode of "Tales from the Crypt." It even references Plato's story of the origin of love, which will please fans of "Hedwig and the Angry Inch."

"Together" also has a fantastic final shot that brings up new possibilities. King may have weird tastes, but he's right about this one. You can see for yourselves by checking it out in theaters.