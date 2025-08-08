Stephen King Is Loving This 2025 Romantic Horror Movie
Stephen King, while a widely celebrated master of horror, sometimes has wonky taste in movies. He infamously dislikes Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of "The Shining," feeling it takes too many liberties with his source novel, among other things. This is, of course, fair ("The Shining" was King's idea to begin with), but he does tend to overlook how masterfully crafted Kubrick's film is and how the alterations don't make it any less scary. King has also commented on his favorite movies several times over the years and has listed a few legit classics — like "Paths of Glory," "Dr. Strangelove," and "Les Diaboliques" — along with stuff like the middling Gerard Butler thriller "Plane." He's even praised the 2009 remake of "The Last House on the Left" over Wes Craven's original film. King certainly enjoys keeping us on our toes.
Of course, because he is such a skilled author and an expert in all things horrific, King is always going to be worth listening to. Thus, when he takes to social media (and he's still using Twitter/X) to talk about a movie he recently loved, perhaps we should take notice. In this case, King posted that he really loved filmmaker Michael Shanks' newly-released romantic body horror flick "Together." As he put it:
Dave Franco and Alison Brie are great — and brave — in TOGETHER. Horror movies work when you care about the people. This one works.
The film marks Shanks' feature writing and directing debut and was produced by its stars Alison Brie and Dave Franco, who are married in real life. /Film's own Bill Bria also gave "Together" a positive review when it debuted at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, and he seems to be in agreement with King. Between the pair of them, then, you can rest assured that "Together" is, at the very least, a great date night movie ... of a sort.
Stephen King loves Together
"Together" tells the story of Millie (Brie) and Tim (Franco), both of whom are in their mid-30s and facing a relationship crossroads. Tim has long tried to make a living as a musician in Seattle, but has reached the age where continuing to be a struggling rock star is no longer cute. He and Millie are now planning on moving to a remote house in a rural area that's very far from Tim's music venues but right next to a quaint teaching job for Millie. So, naturally, there's a lot of tension between them over the move, and neither seems able to fully express their disappointment in their continued relationship. Do they commit and stay together, or do they cut and run?
Then, while hiking in the woods one day, Millie and Tim fall into an oubliette. There, Tim drinks from a mysterious font of water and seems to absorb some kind of supernatural property, causing him and Millie to become eerily linked. When one of them moves, the other does as well, as the pair are psychically pushed toward one another ... to the degree that, when they touch, their skin begins to fuse. It takes them a while to figure out what's going on, but it's not long before the two realize just how bizarre and twisted their situation has become.
Yes, the symbolism is pretty on the nose. Horror fans may note this skin-fusing conceit is very similar to the "shunting" scenes in Brian Yuzna's 1989 satire "Society." The leads in "Together" are ultimately going on an emotional journey, but it's one illustrated through the literal fusing of their flesh. The movie is a hoot and plays like an episode of "Tales from the Crypt." It even references Plato's story of the origin of love, which will please fans of "Hedwig and the Angry Inch."
"Together" also has a fantastic final shot that brings up new possibilities. King may have weird tastes, but he's right about this one. You can see for yourselves by checking it out in theaters.