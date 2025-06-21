Stephen King Feels This Controversial Horror Remake Is Just As Good As Silence Of The Lambs

Dennis Iliadis' 2009 revenge film "The Last House on the Left" is about Mari (Sara Paxton), a young woman who, while hanging out with her friend Paige (Martha MacIsaac), is brutally kidnapped by a group of recently escaped prisoners (Garrett Dillahunt, Aaron Paul, Riki Lindhome, Spencer Treat Clark). The prisoners attempt to drive off with their victims, but there is a fracas in the car when Mari and Paige start to fight back, causing them to accidentally crash into a tree. In revenge, the prisoners stab, sexually assault, and then shoot their captives.

Seeking shelter, the prisoners arrive at a local lake house ... not knowing that it belongs to Mari's parents (Tony Goldwyn and Monica Potter). Of course, it's only a matter of time before the latter duo figures out what's happening and discover what the prisoners did to Mari (who, as it turns out, is still alive). Will the parents have the temerity and the wherewithal to apprehend or murder their daughter's attackers?

"The Last House on the Left" was a remake of Wes Craven's 1972 film of the same title, updated for a modern aesthetic. Iliadis' film is slick and painterly, while Craven's low-budget outing is harsh and gritty and generated plenty of controversy back in its day. Both films were also extrapolated from Ingmar Bergman's 1960 movie "The Virgin Spring," wherein the parent characters were placid, pacifist Christians, and their daughter was murdered outright. Bergman's film turns blood revenge into a moral dilemma, which is not an assumed horror movie requirement. Craven's flick, in comparison, has an element of moral outrage and nihilism, pointing out that horrible people hurt others for no reason. Iliadis' movie, however, is more of a potboiler and ends with someone getting their head blown up in a microwave oven.

Hence, it was a tad surprising when horror author Stephen King listed the "Last House on the Left" remake as one of the best films of 2009 in a piece he wrote for Entertainment Weekly. He didn't stop there, either, going so far as to compare it favorably to Jonathan Demme's own controversial horror classic, "The Silence of the Lambs."