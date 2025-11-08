Why Glen Powell's Running Man Changed The Stephen King Story's Original Ending

Edgar Wright, Glen Powell, and Stephen King's "The Running Man" is a combination that has stirred both film nerds and action aficionados' imaginations ever since the project was announced. With the film's November 14 release date drawing near, it's almost time to experience the cake that the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy director and the "Top Gun: Maverick" star have baked and decorated.

In the latest issue of SFX magazine, "The Running Man" director Wright answered questions about the movie and touched on a single subject that fans who are familiar with the source material have probably been wondering: how the movie intends to adapt the story's ending. Removed from all context, it's a powerful finale that I personally consider one of the best Stephen King book endings out there. However, no work of art exists in a vacuum, and the weight of history can't be ignored, so the protagonist flying a plane into a skyscraper is an extremely uncomfortable finale after the 9/11 terror attacks. Wright seems to agree with this line of thinking, seeing as he confirmed that the film's ending will be different (if thematically similar) from the source material: