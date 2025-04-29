The 10 Best Stephen King Book Endings, Ranked

Most people who have read a book or two are well aware that Stephen King is the reigning ruler of the horror genre and a capable contender in several other areas of literature. Still, even his most ardent fans are likely quick to admit that King's endings have a reputation for disappointment. His longer works, in particular, tend to spend so much effort on world-building and intricate plot-weaving that the creative juice seems to run out when it's time to stick the landing.

As a result, King's stories can remind the reader of that meme where a hyperrealistic drawing of a horse gets progressively worse until the tail end is just a doodle. Consider, say, "Under the Dome" (2009), one of the author's patented "small town in a predicament" stories ... only, one that ends with the revelation that the whole nail-biting plot was caused by some alien kids goofing off.

Still, King is so massively prolific that he's also written plenty of stories where the ending is absolutely stellar. Here's a look at 10 of his best ones.