Glen Powell's Running Man Honors Arnold Schwarzenegger With This Terminator Easter Egg

"The Running Man" is Hollywood's latest attempt to revitalize older IP for a new generation, but this particular movie isn't actually a remake of Arnold Schwarzenegger's '80s action classic. Instead, director Edgar Wright has gone right to the source material, adapting Stephen King's 1982 novel of the same name (published as Richard Bachman). But that doesn't mean Arnie's presence can't be felt in this non-remake, as Wright and star Glenn Powell made sure to pepper their movie with Schwarzenegger Easter eggs, including the classic "I'll be back" line from Arnie's 1984 breakout sci-fi hit "The Terminator."

Wright and Powell spoke to Empire ahead of the film's arrival, where they revealed that they'd actually FaceTimed Schwarzenegger ahead of production in order to gain his blessing. It seems the Austrian Oak was more than happy to oblige, and Powell set about crafting his own unique take on Ben Richards, the same character Schwarzenegger brought to life back in director Paul Michael Glaser's original film. According to Wright, however, Powell's take on Richards is more of an "everyman," which, given how unique a presence Schwarzenegger represents, isn't too hard to believe. Frankly, anybody looks like an everyman compared to prime-era Arnie.

But the actor isn't entirely absent from the film. That is, Schwarzenegger is there in spirit, with Wright going on to tell Empire that there are plenty of homages to the original Richards actor throughout the remake. One of these will be unmistakable to anybody paying the slightest attention. As Powell shared during his interview, "I do get to say, 'I'll be back.' It's not said with an Austrian accent, I'll tell you that much. Arnold has his way of saying, 'I'll be back,' and I have mine."