Arnold Schwarzenegger Made His Debut In This Forgotten '70s Fantasy Movie

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Arthur Allen Seidelman's terrible 1970 comedy flick "Hercules in New York" stars, as seen on its poster, comedian Arnold Stang and someone named "Arnold Strong, Mr. Universe." As many grindhouse enthusiasts will immediately be able to tell you, "Arnold Strong" was the stage name given to Arnold Schwarzenegger. It's easy to presume that the producers of "Hercules in New York" felt that "Schwarzenegger" was something of a tongue-twister to U.S. audiences in 1970, and they likely shortened it to "Strong" in order to make it fit more cleanly on a theater marquee. Yes, "Hercules in New York" was Schwarzenegger's feature film debut.

According to Schwarzenegger's autobiography "Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story," the bodybuilder-turned-actor's Austrian accent was considered impenetrable, and all of his lines were dubbed by an American actor whose identity remains unknown. It wasn't until the film was released on DVD that Schwarzenegger's original voice was restored.

Not that the name change or the dubbing helped the movie. "Hercules in New York" was a critical flop, and it remains unfunny and shrill to this day. It may have turned a profit, though, as it was very cheap to make (having only had a $300,000 budget). Indeed, the film was shot on location around New York City and was likely produced without any permits; it has an authentic, guerrilla style that only shot-on-the-fly B-movies possess. It also has the silly, Borscht-Belt sense of humor ordinarily associated with either the Catskills or obscure comedic porn movies. Really, it's only remembered to this day because of Schwarzenegger's presence.

But because of Schwarzenegger, the film is something of a cult sensation that ambitious cinematic seekers have taken in. It's currently available to watch for free on Kanopy or you can rent it digitally on Apple or Prime Video.