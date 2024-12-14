The 15 Best Greek Mythology Movies, Ranked

I recently saw a friend in a play about Robin Hood. They performed on a small outdoor stage in the middle of a park, acting with minimal sets and costumes. Still, it was an engaging, funny play, and it even made me a little verklempt to think about the fact that humans have been dressing up in parks to tell each other stories of Robin Hood for hundreds of years. We like to entertain each other, and I think that's neat.

The same goes for Greek mythology. These stories have circulated for millennia, used as moral lessons or to simply pass the time. There's a vast amount of mythology to dive into, but at least in the world of cinema, we tend to tell each other the same few stories over and over again, dressing up in costumes to act out the adventures of Hercules, the trials of Odysseus, or the showdown between Theseus and the Minotaur. The movies on this list vary in quality, but the tales they tell still resonate, striking something primal within us that makes us want to entertain each other. I just think that's neat.