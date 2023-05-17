Arnold Schwarzenegger Considers Last Action Hero To Be His Most Underrated Role

From the very beginning, Arnold Schwarzenegger was enthusiastic about "Last Action Hero," and for good reason. His 1993 action blockbuster had an ace up its sleeve. Namely, that it was a meta take on the very genre to which it purported to belong.

The film tells the story of a boy named Danny who's transported into his favorite action franchise by way of a magic movie ticket, finding himself alongside his hero, Jack Slater (Schwarzenegger). That premise provided a way for co-screenwriter Shane Black — who rewrote the script along with David Arnott based on the original screenplay by Zak Penn and Adam Leff — to send up the action genre that the film's star had helped build.

In fact, Black himself had a hand in establishing the kind of '80s action "Last Action Hero" was parodying, having penned 1987's "Lethal Weapon." All of which made for an ironic twist when Black was brought in to rework a script that was essentially commenting on the kind of movies he'd been responsible for. And in my opinion, it resulted in one of Arnie's best films.

Unfortunately, most people didn't see it that way, at least at the time of the film's release. "Last Action Hero" had the unfortunate honor of being Schwarzenegger's follow-up to the mega-hit that was "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," which meant that when the movie debuted, its off-beat premise wasn't enough to help it live up to the frankly unreasonable hype. And that has kind of remained its legacy ever since. But Arnie's enthusiasm for this meta take on an actioner has always made sense to me, and it seems it still makes sense to the man himself some 30 years later.