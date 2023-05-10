Arnold Trailer: Schwarzenegger Teams Up With Netflix To Tell His Life Story

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a significant cultural force in Hollywood for more than 40 years, taking time out to launch a political career and generally conquer the world during that time. After becoming arguably the greatest bodybuilder to ever do it, Arnie parlayed his bodybuilding fame into Hollywood stardom, becoming one of the biggest action stars in the industry. Not bad for a guy who started out driving tanks in the Austrian army.

Now, Netflix will tell the man's incredible life story in a three-part documentary series that promises to chart Schwarzenegger's journey "from rural Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream."

The streamer has released a trailer for "Arnold," which is set to debut next month and promises to unveil previously unseen footage of the Austrian Oak, alongside candid interviews with Schwarzenegger and various friends. Interestingly, the trailer also seems to reveal that Netflix has shot a bunch of reenactments to dramatize various parts of the star's life, especially his early years spent in Austria.

Even more intriguing is the fact the documentary seems to address some of Schwarzenegger's scandals and missteps, with the seven-time Mr. Olympia winner saying at one point, "I've caused enough pain for my family." Still, this docuseries seems to have been made with the actor's full support, so just how in-depth these sections will actually get remains unclear. Either way, from the look of the trailer, this will be an impressively wide-ranging retelling of Arnie's life story.