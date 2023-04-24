Arnold Schwarzenegger Returning To The Big Screen For Action Thriller Breakout
Arnold Schwarzenegger is finally returning to the action genre four years after his last film. "Breakout," a prison escape thriller from director Scott Waugh, is currently set to begin shooting later this year, according to Deadline. The film will end up marking the first time Schwarzenegger has appeared on the big screen since 2019, when he starred in the legacy sequel "Terminator: Dark Fate." Although the former action superstar and ex-governor of California has a number of additional projects in the works, "Breakout" seems to be the most classically Schwarzenegger-ian action movie on his docket and places the actor in the lead role.
Schwarzenegger famously stepped away from the limelight to pursue his political career for several years, prior to returning to acting. He made a small cameo in 2010's "The Expendables," which released near the end of his governorship, before becoming part of the main cast in the next two sequels. However, it looks as though he won't be appearing in the upcoming "Expendables 4," which is (perhaps ironically) also directed by Waugh. Schwarzenegger's non-action excursions of late include the 2015 post-apocalyptic drama "Maggie," where he garned acclaim for his change of pace. Up next, he will make his small screen debut on Netflix's action-comedy series "FUBAR," in addition to co-starring in the action parody "Kung Fury 2."
Who's working on Breakout?
Arnold Schwarzenegger's role in "Breakout" will see him trying to rescue his stepson from a non-U.S. prison after he's framed for a crime he didn't commit. Schwarzenegger is currently the only known cast member, although production company Anton is set to present plans for the project at the Marche du Film (the Cannes Market), held in conjunction with the Cannes Film Festival. The screenplay was written by Richard D'Ovidio, who also co-created the upcoming Apple TV+ series "The Last Frontier" and previously wrote the 2013 WWE Studios thriller "The Call," based on a story concept by him and Nicole D'Ovidio.
Besides Anton, listed producers on the film include Off the Pier Productions, Cindy Cowan Entertainment, frequent Roland Emmerich collaborator Carsten Lorenz, and Almost Never Films, the latter of who recently produced the independent horror hit "Barbarian." Scott Waugh's other projects as director include the 2012 military action film "Act of Valor," which he co-directed with Mike McCoy, and the 2014 racing video game movie adaptation "Need for Speed." Deadline has described "Breakout" as a "big-budget project," but so far there is no official cost for production.
Anton's Sebastien Raybaud issued the following statement as part of the announcement:
"We are proud to be on board to make Scott's vision come alive with the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead. This is the perfect fit for Anton's slate to continue delivering high-quality entertainment with big scale to the global market."
Jeff Elliot from Off the Pier also issued a statement, declaring:
"We couldn't be more excited to be working with Scott, fresh off the much-anticipated 'Expendables 4,' which is going to be huge. Pair that with Arnold, arguably the greatest action star in the history of film, and this is going to be a very fun ride for audiences all over the world."