Arnold Schwarzenegger Returning To The Big Screen For Action Thriller Breakout

Arnold Schwarzenegger's role in "Breakout" will see him trying to rescue his stepson from a non-U.S. prison after he's framed for a crime he didn't commit. Schwarzenegger is currently the only known cast member, although production company Anton is set to present plans for the project at the Marche du Film (the Cannes Market), held in conjunction with the Cannes Film Festival. The screenplay was written by Richard D'Ovidio, who also co-created the upcoming Apple TV+ series "The Last Frontier" and previously wrote the 2013 WWE Studios thriller "The Call," based on a story concept by him and Nicole D'Ovidio.

Besides Anton, listed producers on the film include Off the Pier Productions, Cindy Cowan Entertainment, frequent Roland Emmerich collaborator Carsten Lorenz, and Almost Never Films, the latter of who recently produced the independent horror hit "Barbarian." Scott Waugh's other projects as director include the 2012 military action film "Act of Valor," which he co-directed with Mike McCoy, and the 2014 racing video game movie adaptation "Need for Speed." Deadline has described "Breakout" as a "big-budget project," but so far there is no official cost for production.

Anton's Sebastien Raybaud issued the following statement as part of the announcement:

"We are proud to be on board to make Scott's vision come alive with the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead. This is the perfect fit for Anton's slate to continue delivering high-quality entertainment with big scale to the global market."

Jeff Elliot from Off the Pier also issued a statement, declaring: